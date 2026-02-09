Stocks to watch: SBI, IREDA, BSE, Tata Steel among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open on a positive note on Monday, February 9, amid strong cues from global markets.

Asian markets were trading in the green, with Japanese equities scaling record highs, while US stock futures also edged up.

“Indian equity markets are set to open on a positive note, supported by a clear improvement in domestic fundamentals and a marked easing of external uncertainties. The India–US trade pact has removed a key overhang, improved export visibility and triggered a revival in foreign investor interest. The RBI’s decision to hold the repo rate at 5.25% with a neutral stance, alongside benign inflation expectations for FY26 (2.1%) and a steady growth outlook, continues to reinforce macroeconomic stability,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Friday, domestic markets closed higher, supported by buying interest in select heavyweight stocks following the Reserve Bank of India’s policy announcement. The Sensex rose 266.47 points, or 0.32%, to end at 83,580.40, and the Nifty 50 advanced 50.90 points, or 0.20%, to settle at 25,693.70.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to move today.

BSE, Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India Shares of BSE, Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, and Bata India will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q3 results today.

State Bank of India India’s largest public sector bank reported a 24% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit, which rose to ₹21,028 crore in the third quarter.

IREDA Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Friday cleared a ₹2,994 crore fund-raising proposal through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

Tata Steel Steel major Tata Steel posted a sharp 723% surge in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching ₹2,689 crore, up from ₹327 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Reliance Industries Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has bought a controlling stake in Australia-based “better-for-you” beverage maker Goodness Group Global (GGG).

Aurobindo Pharma The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection of Unit III, the formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities—a wholly owned subsidiary of the company—located in Pashamylaram, Telangana, between January 27 and February 6.

Force Motors The company has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a 100% stake in Veera Tanneries for ₹175 crore, subject to applicable tax deductions.

Kalyan Jewellers The company reported a robust performance, with net profit surging 90.2% YoY to ₹416.3 crore compared with ₹218.8 crore in the corresponding year. Revenue also recorded strong growth, rising 42.1% YoY to ₹10,343.4 crore from ₹7,278.1 crore last year same period.

Anand Rathi Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers on Friday notified the exchanges that its Internal Inquiry Committee has uncovered a ₹13 crore fraud.

BEML The Board has sanctioned an estimated investment of around ₹1,500 crore for a greenfield rail manufacturing plant, named ‘BRAHMA’, in Umariya, Madhya Pradesh.