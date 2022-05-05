Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stocks to Watch: SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dabur, Marico, Adani Power

Stocks to Watch: SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dabur, Marico, Adani Power

On Wednesday, Sensex fell 1,300 points to 55,669, while Nifty50 tanked nearly 400 points to 16,678.
2 min read . 08:04 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Dabur India, Marico, Exide Industries, TVS Motor Company, Voltas, Computer Age Management Services, CEAT, Firstsource Solutions, Intellect Design Arena, Procter & Gamble Health, PNB Gilts, are among the companies scheduled to release earnings today

NEW DELHI: Here are the list of 10 stocks that could be in focus on Thursday: 

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender said its board will meet next week to consider raising up to $2 billion through a public issue of bonds or other means.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender reported a 65% year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit at 2,767 crore for the quarter ended March, led by higher growth in net interest income and healthy asset quality. Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter rose 18% on year to 4,521 crore.

Tata Consumer Products: Has reported an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at 239.05 crore for the quarter ended March, helped by growth in underlying profitability and lower exceptional costs. Revenue from operations rose 4.54% on year to 3,175.41 crore during the quarter.

Future Retail: The firm's managing director rakesh Biyani has stepped down while officials, including the company secretary of the debt-ridden firm, have also tendered resignations. The Future Group's flagship firm is facing an insolvency petition by its lenders before the National Company Law Tribunal.

IndiaBulls Housing: The Bombay High Court has allowed a petition by Indiabulls Housing Finance to quash a first information report filed by a shareholder at Wada, Palghar district, accusing the company of cheating, criminal breach of trust and siphoning off funds.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Investment firm Copthall Mauritius Investment has sold 37 lakh shares of the company  for 31.08 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, BofA Securities Europe SA bought 37 lakh shares of the company at an average of 84 apiece.

Havells India: The consumer electrical goods maker has reported a 16%c year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to 352.48 crore for the March quarter. Revenue from operations was up 32.5% at 4,426.26 crore during the period. The company's board has approved a final dividend of 4.50 per equity share for financial year 2021-22.

Dilip Buildcon: Has said a road project entailing 'four laning of Sangli- Solapur section of NH-166' in Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode' has been provisionally completed. The authority has issued Provisional Completion Certificate for the said project, saying the project is fit for entry into commercial operation as on 25 April 2022.

UPL: The agro-chemicals major said it has acquired a naturally-derived fungicide, OptiCHOS, for its natural plant protection business unit. The NPP portfolio houses natural and biologically derived agricultural inputs and technologies.

Adani Total Gas: Reported a 44% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at 81 crore in quarter ended March, hit by higher cost of natural gas prices. Revenue grew 73% on year to 1,065.5 crore during the quarter on higher volume coupled with increase in sales price.