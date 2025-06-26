Stocks to watch: SBI, Nestle India, Adani Enterprises, Vodafone Idea among shares in focus today amid Israel-Iran war.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. State Bank of India State Bank of India (SBI) is in the final stages of selecting several merchant banks to help it raise up to ₹25,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) — marking its first equity offering in eight years.

Advertisement

Kotak Mahindra Bank MSCI ESG Ratings and Research Private Ltd has raised the bank's ESG rating from A to AA.

JSW Energy JSW Energy Ltd, through its step-down subsidiary Energizent Power Private Ltd, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with NHPC Ltd for a 300 MW solar-wind hybrid project connected to the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS).

Nestle India Nestle India Ltd., the multinational FMCG major, is set to consider a bonus share issue during its board meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 26.

Adani Enterprises The company has given the go-ahead for a public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an initial amount of ₹500 crore, which can be increased by another ₹500 crore through a green shoe option, bringing the total potential issue size to ₹1,000 crore.

Advertisement

Jio Financial The company has notified the exchanges that it has subscribed to and received an allotment of 19 crore equity shares in Jio Payments Bank, amounting to ₹190 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure Reliance Defence, a subsidiary of the company, has secured an export order worth ₹600 crore from the German arms and ammunition firm Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH.

Central Depository Services (CSDL) CDSL has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIM Mumbai to leverage advanced data analytics and research capabilities.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Vodafone Idea According to Bloomberg, the telecom operator is negotiating to secure loans amounting to ₹250 billion ($2.9 billion) in order to enhance its network infrastructure and address the loss of subscribers to competing companies.

Advertisement

KNR Construction The company has bagged a contract worth ₹4,801 crore for the development and operation of the Banhardih Coal Mining Block located in Jharkhand. The contract was awarded by Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, a joint venture between NTPC and JBVNL.