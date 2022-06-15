Stocks to Watch: SBI, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, IDBI Bank

Sterlite Technologies: The maker of fibre optic cables and other telecom gear expects to increase sales by as much as 25% to ₹7,000 crore this fiscal, helped by ₹11,000 crore worth of orders including those from Europe and the US. The company is also building open-RAN, or O-RAN, solutions, to help telecom service providers deploy 5G networks.

