Stocks to watch: SBI, Ola Electric, LIC among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices ended on a subdued note on Thursday, August 6, as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting greater clarity on a potential peace agreement in the Middle East. Market sentiment remained cautious, with losses in heavyweight stocks limiting gains in the broader market.

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The Nifty 50 edged up 0.05% to close at 24,636, while the Sensex gained 0.26% to settle at 78,785.

The market is likely to open on a negative note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a muted opening on Friday, 7 August. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,657 mark, down over 82 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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"Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious note as developments in the Middle East continue to shape global risk sentiment. GIFT Nifty futures are trading around 24,648 in early trade, marginally above the Nifty's previous close of 24,636, pointing to a largely flat start for domestic equities.

Global cues remain mixed. Wall Street ended lower overnight as investors booked profits following the recent rally, while firmer Treasury yields and a rebound in crude oil prices reflected continued uncertainty over the pace of progress in Middle East negotiations. Optimism over a potential diplomatic breakthrough has been tempered by the absence of a formal agreement, leaving markets vulnerable to geopolitical headlines," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch SBI, Titan Company, Ola Electric, Hindalco Industries, Oil India Shares of SBI, Titan Company, Ola Electric, Hindalco Industries, Oil India will remain in focus as the companies will release their Q1 results 2026 today.

Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC reported a 23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to ₹13,492 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹10,986 crore in the same period last year.

Trent Tata Group's retail arm Trent posted a 21% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹519 crore in Q1 FY27, up from ₹430 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 18% YoY to ₹5,755 crore.

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Apollo Tyres The tyre manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of ₹348.9 crore for the June quarter, a sharp jump from ₹12.9 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Britannia Industries The biscuits maker posted a consolidated net profit of ₹591.4 crore in the first quarter of FY27, marking a 13.6% YoY increase from ₹520.1 crore in the year-ago period.

TVS Motor Company The two-wheeler maker announced that it has strengthened its global electric vehicle presence by launching the TVS iQube in Kenya, making it the first Indian two-wheeler OEM to introduce a premium electric scooter in the African market.

Shipping Corporation of India The company reported a net profit of ₹619 crore for the quarter ended June 30, up from ₹354 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations surged 40% YoY to ₹1,847 crore, compared with ₹1,316 crore a year earlier.

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Dabur The company has received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Silvassa manufacturing facility in relation to the import alert issued in June. The regulator has sought additional information on the company's corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan.

Alkem Lab Separately, the US FDA issued a Form 483 with seven observations after completing an inspection of the company's Daman facility. The regulator has classified the inspection status of the plant as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.