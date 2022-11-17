Stocks to Watch: SBI, Paytm, Tata Motors, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc

One97 Communications: Japan’s SoftBank will sell a third of its stake in One97 Communications Ltd, the owner of the Paytm payments app, through a $200 million block deal, according to deal terms reviewed by Mint. SoftBank owns 12.9% of Paytm and plans to sell 29 million shares or 4.5% of the fintech company on Thursday. The shares are being offered to institutional investors at ₹555-601.45. At the lower end of the band, it is a 7.7% discount to the closing price of ₹601.3 on Wednesday.

