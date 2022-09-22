Stocks to Watch: SBI, REC, Wipro, SpiceJet, Power Finance Corp

Triveni Turbines: Sugar firm Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd on Wednesday said the company has sold its entire 21.85 per cent stake in Triveni Turbines for about ₹1,600 crore. The shares have been sold to Rati Sawhney, one of the promoters of Triveni Turbine, and a few institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds of Singapore and Abu Dhabi as also a few domestic mutual funds. In a statement, the company announced the "divestment of its entire 21.85% stake in Triveni Turbine Ltd worth ₹1,609 crore, unlocking significant value for shareholders."