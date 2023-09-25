Stocks to Watch: SBI, Reliance, Delta Corp, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel3 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Manappuram Finance are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Monday
Following are the top ten stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message