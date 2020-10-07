Stocks to Watch: SBI, Reliance, HDFC Bank Bajaj Finance, TCS

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

State Bank of India: The government on Tuesday appointed Dinesh Kumar Khara as chairman of SBI, with Rajnish Kumar stepping down at the end of his three-year tenure. The Banks Board Bureau had recommended that managing director Khara be made the next chairman.

Reliance Industries: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will invest ₹5,512.50 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd for a 1.2% stake, in the seventh stake sale by the Mukesh Ambani-led company to as many investors in less than four weeks.

Bajaj Finance: The company said its consolidated deposit book rose by 22.5 per cent to ₹21,600 crore as of September 2020, while customer franchise grew by 14 per cent to 4.41 crore.

Tata Motors: The group's global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, declined by 16% to 2,02,873 units in the second quarter of the current financial year over the year-ago period. However, the company's stock on BSE rose nearly 8% to ₹144.45.

HDFC Bank: Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Aditya Puri has assured employees of the country's largest private sector lender that their jobs and bonuses are secure. Puri, who retires later this month, said the bank is doing well, has sufficient capital and does not have any strain in the loans that it has made.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major is likely to report a 8-15% sequential rise in September quarter profit on Wednesday and a 2-3% growth in revenues in constant currency terms.

Cox and Kings: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Cox and Kings’ chief financial officer Anil Khandelwal and internal auditor Naresh Jain in the alleged money-laundering case involving Yes Bank’s former promoter Rana Kapoor.

Dewan Housing Finance: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a rejoinder affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, facing money laundering charges in the Yes Bank case.

Dixon Technologies: The company's arm Padget Electronics has been chosen as domestic mobile phone manufacturing partner in the government's production linked scheme.

Matrimony.com: The matchmaking service provider expects to record double digit growth in revenues and would invest in products and marketing to garner a larger pie of the market share, a PTI report said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via