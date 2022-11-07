Stocks to Watch: SBI, Reliance, Indigo, Maruti, Dr Reddy's, Powergrid

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India may increase its Manesar plant production capacity by one lakh units to cater to the enhanced demand before its Sonipat facility commences operations in 2025, a senior company official said. The country's largest carmaker may also look at expanding production capacity at its Gurugram-based manufacturing facility to cater to the rising demand for its products. Currently, MSI has a cumulative production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum at both the Manesar and Gurugram plants.