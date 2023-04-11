Stocks to Watch: SBI, RIL, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, Glenmark, Vedanta

State Bank of India: The largest public sector lender in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced its plan to raise up to $2 billion for the financial year FY24 through the issuance of senior unsecured notes. To discuss and consider the same, the lender's board members are scheduled to meet on April 18. The senior unsecured notes will be in US dollars or any other convertible foreign currency. Also, the board will consider whether to issue these notes through a public offer and or private placement.