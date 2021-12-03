Stocks to Watch: SBI, Tata Power, Jet Airways, Vedanta

Vedanta: Cairn Oil and Gas, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, plans to invest as much as $5 billion over the next 2-3 years as it seeks to expand oil production to almost 500,000 barrels a day, chief executive Prachur Sah said. “Cairn’s ambition remains that we want to meet 50% of India’s oil and gas production, which means we want to go to almost 500,000 barrels a day, both from our existing assets and from the new blocks that we acquired. And the plan to do that is through investment in enhanced recovery and additional exploration activities," Sah said in an interview. “For us to meet production targets, we should be looking at investing anywhere between $4-5 billion over the next two to three years."