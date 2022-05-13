Stocks to Watch: SBI, Tech Mahindra, RIL, Bank of Baroda, Airtel, Tata Motors

Tata Motors: Has said inflation and a chip shortage are the biggest challenges facing Tata Motors. The company will nevertheless meet its profit and cashflow targets for the year. Capex is likely to increase to up to ₹6,000 crore this fiscal. Tata Motors saw its consolidated net loss narrow to ₹992.05 crore in March quarter from ₹7,585.34 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations fell to ₹78,439.06 crore from ₹88,627.90 crore in the year-ago period.