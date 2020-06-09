Stocks to Watch: SBI, Titan, L&T, PVR, Hero MotoCorp, NBFCs, Affle India

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

SBI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced it will reduce marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all tenors from Wednesday. The one-year MCLR has been revised to 7% from 7.25%, the bank said in a release. This is the thirteenth consecutive reduction in the bank's MCLR.

L&T: Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro on Monday said covid-19 impact on its revenue was assessed at ₹1,800 crore during the quarter ended March 31. The conglomerate had shut down operations from March 25 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Titan Company: Tata group firm Titan Company Ltd reported a marginal fall of 1.50% in its consolidated net profit to ₹343.07 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020. It had posted a net profit of ₹348.30 crore in the March quarter of the previous financial year.

PVR: Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of ₹74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The board of the company has also approved plan to raise ₹300 crore through rights issue of face value of ₹10 each.

NBFCs: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said the price discovery process may be deregulated during sale of bad loans by financial institutions such as banks, non-bank lenders and housing finance companies. In its draft framework for the sale of loan exposures, the regulator proposed that lenders can put in place a board-approved policy on adopting auction-based models for price discovery.

Jubilant FoodWorks: India’s largest pizza chain Domino’s, operated by Jubilant Foodworks has begun resuming dine-in facility in a phased manner as per the government guidelines. “The company has put in place even more stringent hygiene and sanitation protocols across its restaurants, including contactless dine-in, zero contact takeaway and zero contact delivery facility for Domino’s Pizza," the company said in the filing.

Affle India: The company through its subsidiaries has signed definitive agreements to acquire full control of Appnext Pte. Ltd., Singapore and 100% intellectual property of Appnext app discovery and recommendation platform with immediate effect, according to a regulatory filing.

Chalet Hotels: Chalet Hotels on Monday reported an over threefold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹42.17 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of ₹13.30 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Oil and gas companies: The government has extended the last date of bidding for the 11 oil and gas blocks on offer in the fifth exploration bid round to June 30 in view of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Q4 earnings: HeroMoto Corp, Bombay Dyeing, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals among other companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 March today.

