Stocks to watch: SBI, Titan, Lenskart, BSE among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Indian equities gave up their early gains to end Thursday’s session on May 7 nearly flat, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 closing little changed from their previous close.

The benchmark indices opened on a positive note and extended gains in the first half of the session amid hopes of easing tensions between the US and Iran. However, late-session profit booking dampened investor sentiment and erased most of the gains.

Despite the subdued performance in frontline indices, broader markets maintained strong momentum. The Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 1%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended 0.8% higher, reflecting continued bullish market breadth.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which stocks are in focus on May 8th due to Q4 results? ⌵ Stocks like SBI, Titan, Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, and Urban Company are in focus as they are scheduled to report their Q4 results. Additionally, BSE, Britannia, Bharat Forge, MRF, and Lupin will also be watched for their Q4 financial outcomes. 2 What are the key technical recommendations for stocks like Delhivery and RBL Bank? ⌵ Delhivery is recommended to buy at ₹481.75 with a target of ₹520 and a stop loss at ₹460, showing a strong bullish setup above key EMAs. RBL Bank is also a buy recommendation at ₹345.75, targeting ₹375 with a stop loss at ₹330, indicating a strong bullish continuation. 3 What is the outlook for the Indian stock market in the near term? ⌵ The Indian equity markets are expected to remain sideways in the near term due to a lack of clarity surrounding West Asian settlement efforts. While domestic earnings and broader market resilience offer support, FII outflows, currency weakness, and high crude oil prices may keep sentiments subdued. 4 Which stocks have shown positive technical indicators and are recommended for buying? ⌵ Sumeet Bagadia recommends buying Hero Motocorp (target ₹5750, stop loss ₹5130), Hindustan Aeronautics (target ₹5125, stop loss ₹4600), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (target ₹310, stop loss ₹280) due to strong bullish setups and upward momentum. Raja Venkatraman recommends SPARC (target ₹193) and Laxmi Organics (target ₹181). 5 What were the recent financial performances of specific companies like BSE and Britannia? ⌵ BSE reported a 61.3% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹797.3 crore for Q4. Britannia posted a 21.6% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹679.68 crore for the same quarter.

Also Read | Small-cap stock to be in focus on Friday after company swings to profit in Q4

“Indian equity markets are expected to remain sideways in a broader range in the near term amid a lack of clarity surrounding the ongoing settlement efforts in West Asia. While strong domestic earnings and resilience in broader markets are providing intermittent support, persistent Foreign Institutional Investor outflows, currency weakness, and elevated crude oil prices are likely to keep overall sentiments subdued,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Stocks to watch Amid this backdrop, these are the top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Friday, 8 May -

SBI, Titan, Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Urban Company Shares of SBI, Titan, Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Urban Company will remain in focus as companies will report Q4 results today.

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BSE BSE posted a 61.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, with profit rising to ₹797.3 crore from ₹494.4 crore in the same period last year.

Lenskart Solutions According to media reports, Aablock deal has been initiated in eyewear company Lenskart Solutions Ltd, involving the potential sale of 7.2 crore shares in a transaction valued at ₹3,293.6 crore at a price of ₹470 per share.

Cochin Shipyard The state-owned company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Udupi Cochin Shipyard, has won a major contract from Ocean Sparkle, an Adani Group firm, to build four ASD tugs with a 70-tonne bollard pull capacity.

Britannia Britannia posted a 21.6% YoY increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, with profit rising to ₹679.68 crore from ₹559.13 crore in the same period last year.

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PNC Infratech The infrastructure company announced that it has secured the L1 bidder position for an EPC project awarded by the Lucknow Development Authority, with a quoted bid value of ₹194.40 crore.

V-Mart Retail The value fashion and lifestyle products retailer posted a 39.1% YoY drop in consolidated net profit to ₹11.3 crore in the fourth quarter, compared with ₹19 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Pace Digitek The company announced that it has won a new order from Damodar Valley Corporation for a 250 MW / 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Maithon, Jharkhand.

Also Read | Smallcaps, midcaps are running too hot after April rally

CCL Products Leading private-label instant coffee manufacturers reported a 12.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹115 crore in the fourth quarter, up from ₹102 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Mahanagar Gas Mahanagar Gas posted a 35.4% sequential decline in consolidated net profit to ₹130 crore for the fourth quarter, down from ₹201 crore in the preceding quarter.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.