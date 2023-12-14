Stocks to Watch: SBI, Ultratech Cement, Biocon, Niva Bupa, NBCC

Here are the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State Bank of India: The banking major announced it will sign a a Line of Credit (LoC) agreement worth 70 million euros with German Development Bank KfW to support solar projects in India. The primary focus of this financial arrangement is to enhance solar photovoltaics projects in the country.

Biocon: The biotechnology major said following the completion of Bicara Therapeutics Inc's $165 million Series C financing round, Bicara is no longer an associate company of Biocon. This change occurred as a result of the Series C capital influx and the subsequent issuance of shares by Bicara, which led to Biocon's shareholding in Bicara dropping to less than 20% on a fully diluted basis.

Ultratech Cement: The cement and ready-mix concrete maker plans to increase the overall share of green energy in its total energy mix to 85% by 2030. The AV Birla Group company plans to increase its total green energy share from its current 22% to 60% by FY26.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: The Competition Commission of India has approved two separate acquisitions in the company including the purchase of a stake by a Temasek-controlled entity. The second involves India Business Excellence Fund-IV (managed by Motilal Oswal Alternate Investment Advisors) acquiring a certain stake in the company.

NBCC: The state-owned company has bagged a ₹1,500 crore project management consultancy contract for the construction of 1,469 warehouses and other infrastructure related to the agriculture sector. NBCC has bagged the work order from National Cooperative Development Corporation and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society in various states.

Sunteck Realty: The company's promoters, Starlight Systems and Satguru Infocorp Services, sold their stakes in open market transactions. Starlight Systems disposed of 30 lakh shares at ₹479.47 per share, while Satguru Infocorp Services sold an equal number of shares at ₹481.65 each. This sale represents about 4.1% of the company's paid-up equity, totaling ₹288.3 crore in value.

IRCTC: The Indian Railways' arm is branching out to expand its brand and business reach beyond the railway catering. The organization aims to broaden its catering services nationwide.

GMM Pfaudler: The company has seen a recent transaction within its promoter group, with the Patel Family, via Millars Machinery, acquiring a 1% stake in the company from Pfaudler Inc. This acquisition, conducted as an off-market inter-se transfer among promoters, was priced at ₹1,700 per share. The Patel Family has paid 75% of the total amount upfront, with the remaining 25% to be paid by 15 March. Following this transaction, the Patel Family's ownership in GMM Pfaudler has increased to 25.18%.

JSW Energy: The company's subsidiary, JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd, has successfully completed a bonus share issue. It has issued 75.38 crore fully paid-up shares, each valued at ₹10. This bonus issue amounts to a total of ₹753.89 crore.

Uno Minda: The company inaugurated a new manufacturing facility for automotive seating systems in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, under its subsidiary Uno Minda TACHI-S Seating (UMTS). This newly established plant is geared towards producing mechanical components for passenger car seats and has secured orders from OEMs.

