Stocks to watch: SBI, Wipro, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Nazara Technologies among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. State Bank of India The nation’s largest public sector bank has finalized the hiring of 13,455 junior associates to enhance its customer-facing services across branches nationwide.

Wipro Approximately 18.05 crore Wipro shares, representing a 1.72% stake, were traded between promoter group entities via open market transactions on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

NTPC Government-run power major NTPC has secured $750 million via External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) to support its business growth and expansion plans.

Hindustan Copper The government-owned company said it plans to invest around ₹2,000 crore over the next five to six years.

HDFC Bank In a renewed criticism of HDFC Bank MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMM Trust) stated that the bank's assertions concerning a particular loan are contradictory and that it has never submitted any formal loan ledger or agreement in court pertaining to its dealings with the Trust.

Maruti Suzuki The Principal Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in New Delhi has approved the first motion application for the merger of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, with Maruti Suzuki India on June 10, 2025.

Zydus Lifesciences Zydus Lifesciences, a pharmaceutical company, announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing plant in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

RailTel The Railway PSU announced that it has received a work order valued at ₹119.49 crore (including taxes) from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) for delivering managed bandwidth services under an operating expenditure (OPEX) model.

Nazara Technologies The company stated that its Committee of Independent Directors has evaluated the ongoing open offer from Axana Estates LLP, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, and Junomoneta Finsol Pvt. Ltd. and found it to be "fair and reasonable."

Sterlite Technologies The company, in partnership with Dilip Buildcon Ltd, has entered into an agreement worth ₹2,631.14 crore with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for implementing the BharatNet middle-mile network in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh telecom circles under Package 13.

