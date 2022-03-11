Stocks to Watch: Shipping Corporation of India, Britannia, HUL, MMTC

Stocks to Watch: Shipping Corporation of India, Britannia, HUL, MMTC1 min read . 08:26 AM IST
- Indian indices extended gains on Thursday as the market celebrated Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in 4 out of the 5 states that went to polls.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:
Shipping Corporation of India: Life Insurance Corporation of India sold a 2% stake in the firm through open market transactions.
Britannia Industries: LIC bought 1.2 lakh shares in the FMCG firm.
MMTC: The firm executes a share-purchase pact to sell stake in NINL to Tata Steel arm
Oil stocks: Crude prices are likely to rise after the US inflation surged in February. Stocks of Reliance, ONGC, IGL, Indian Oil, among others may see a lot of activity.
Metal stocks: With the global commodity prices remaining elevated, the metal index could see a lot interest from investors.
IT stocks: Weak rupee has helped IT stocks such as Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro. The trend is likely to continue today
Auto stocks: With the prices of key metals going up, interest in auto stocks are likely to rise.
FMCG firms: HUL, Nestle India did well on Thursday and the trend is likely to continue on Friday.
Exporting companies: A weak rupee is likely to boost stocks of these firms.
Paint firms: Hike in crude prices is likely to affect these firms.
