Stocks to Watch: Shipping Corporation of India, Britannia, HUL, MMTC

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:

Shipping Corporation of India: Life Insurance Corporation of India sold a 2% stake in the firm through open market transactions.

Britannia Industries: LIC bought 1.2 lakh shares in the FMCG firm.

MMTC: The firm executes a share-purchase pact to sell stake in NINL to Tata Steel arm

Oil stocks: Crude prices are likely to rise after the US inflation surged in February. Stocks of Reliance, ONGC, IGL, Indian Oil, among others may see a lot of activity.

Metal stocks: With the global commodity prices remaining elevated, the metal index could see a lot interest from investors.

IT stocks: Weak rupee has helped IT stocks such as Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro. The trend is likely to continue today

FMCG firms: HUL, Nestle India did well on Thursday and the trend is likely to continue on Friday.

Exporting companies: A weak rupee is likely to boost stocks of these firms.

Paint firms: Hike in crude prices is likely to affect these firms.

