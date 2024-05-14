Stocks to watch: Shriram Finance, Airtel, Vedanta, Sanofi India, DLF, Zomato
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, May 14:
Shriram Finance: US-based Warburg Pincus has acquired a majority stake in Shriram Housing Finance Ltd (SHFL) for ₹4,630 crore, marking its largest deal in India. The acquisition was made through its affiliate Mango Crest Investment Ltd from Shriram Finance Ltd (SFL) and other sellers. The deal is expected to be completed by February 7, 2025.
