Stocks to Watch: Siemens, Cipla, Airtel, Mankind, Patanjali Foods, BASF India

Siemens: Siemens reported a 70% rise in its net profit for Q4FY24 to ₹803 crore, up from ₹471 crore reported in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations for the company also rose 18.4% to ₹5,750 crore from a year ago. The company's board also approved the demerger of its energy business into a separate legal entity, Siemens Energy India Limited. The new entity will later be listed on the BSE and NSE, the company said in a regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major experienced a significant impact due to Nigeria's currency devaluation, leading to a foreign exchange loss of ₹2,544 crore from its African subsidiary. This resulted in a 31% decrease in its Q4 consolidated profit to ₹2,071.6 crore, despite a 4.4% growth in consolidated revenue to ₹37,599 crore. The company reported derivative and forex losses of $770 million in FY24 due to the Nigerian policy changes. However, excluding its African operations, the company saw improved financials for the March quarter, adding nearly 8 million new subscribers and reducing customer churn.

Cipla: Four promoter group entities are planning to sell around 2.53% stake in pharma major Cipla through block deals. The price range of the block is fixed at ₹1,289-1,357, taking the total deal value to around ₹2,637 crore, according to reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mankind Pharma: The company is reportedly planning to acquire Bharat Serum & Vaccines from Private Equity player Advent. Advent currently owns a 100% stake in Bharat Serum & Vaccines and is seeking a valuation of $2 billion for its complete stake.

Patanjali Foods: The FMCG company reported a 22% drop in standalone net profit at ₹206.32 crore for Q4FY24, compared to ₹263.71 crore in the same period last year. However, the company's revenue from operations rose 4% to ₹8,221 crore. The company's food & FMCG segment achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹2,704.61 crore in the March quarter, recording a sequential growth of 8.24%.

PVR Inox: The multiplex chain operator reported a consolidated net loss of ₹130 crore in Q4FY24, down from ₹333 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations in Q4FY24 rose 10% YoY to ₹1,256 crore from ₹1,143 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colgate Palmolive India: The company reported a 20.1% YoY increase in net profit at ₹379.8 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations increased 10.3% to ₹1,490 crore against ₹1,350.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

BASF India: The chemicals maker reported a Q4 profit that nearly doubled to ₹162 crore, helped by strong demand for its materials and agriculture solution businesses. Revenue from operations rose 2.5% to ₹3,360 crore. The company also declared a dividend of ₹15 per share for FY24.

Oberoi Realty: The company reported a 64% YoY increase in net profit at ₹788 crore for Q4FY24. Total income for the period grew 56% to ₹1,558 crore. For FY24, the company’s net profit rose to ₹1,925 crore, while total income increased to ₹4,818 crore. The company’s board has passed enabling resolutions for an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and Qualified Institutional Placement of equity shares totalling up to ₹4,000 crore. It has also declared a third interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share for Q4FY24 and recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share for FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company is divesting its entire stake in New Delhi Centre for Sight Ltd for ₹425.4 crore. Post-sale, Mahindra Holdings Ltd's shareholding in NDCFS will be zero.

Devyani International: The company reported a loss of ₹49 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review came at ₹1,047.1 crore, up 38.7% against the revenue of ₹755 crore in Q4FY23.

Macrotech Developers: The real estate company plans to invest ₹3,500-4,000 crore this fiscal to acquire new land parcels for housing projects. The company added many new land parcels last fiscal year with a potential sales value of over ₹20,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Hexacom: The company, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, reported a 10.2% YoY increase in net profit to ₹223 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue also saw an 8% rise to ₹1,868 crore. However, the full-year PAT decreased by 8.2% to ₹504 crore from ₹549 crore in FY23. The total revenue for the full year increased by 7.7% to ₹7,089 crore. EBITDA for Q4FY24 and FY24 increased by 14.6% and 21% respectively, with EBITDA margin showing a gain of 5.3% in FY24.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: The company reported a 12% YoY decrease in revenue to ₹931 crore and an 11% YoY decrease in Q4FY24 revenue to ₹166 crore. Material margin declined by 13% YoY for FY24 and 31% YoY for Q4FY24. EBITDA fell by 74% YoY for FY24 and was negative for Q4FY24. PAT also decreased by 86% YoY for FY24 and was negative for Q4FY24.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company reported a 13.3% YoY increase in net profit at ₹169.1 crore for Q4FY24. However, the company's revenue from operations dropped 1.5% to ₹2,967.3 crore. EBITDA rose 13.2% to ₹387 crore in Q4FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shree Cement: The company reported a 28% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹675 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations increased by 6.5% to ₹5,433 crore. The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹55 per equity share for FY24. The consolidated PAT for the full financial year increased to ₹2396 crore from ₹1,271 crore in FY23. The revenue for the same period increased to ₹20,521 crore from ₹17,852 crore in FY23.

Repco Home Finance: The company reported a 32% YoY increase in standalone net profit for Q4FY24 at ₹108 crore. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹397 crore, and net interest income was 11% higher at ₹172 crore. The company's gross non-performing assets ratio fell to 4.1% at the end of the reporting cycle from 5.8% as of March 31, 2023. The company proposed to pay a dividend of ₹3 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each to the shareholders for FY24.

Infosys: The company has entered into a strategic multi-year partnership with the First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) to enhance and modernize its IT services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries: The company reported a net profit of ₹93 crore in Q4 FY24, a 25% decrease YoY. Revenue fell 35% YoY to ₹750 crore.

Man Infraconstruction: The company reported a net profit decline of 29.4% YoY to ₹64.7 crore in Q4FY24. Its revenue fell 56.4% YoY to ₹296.7 crore.

Thyrocare Technologies: The diagnostics firm posted a net profit of ₹17.8 crore for Q4FY24, reflecting a 41.1% year-on-year increase. The company's revenue from operations rose by 13.5% year-on-year to ₹154.3 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Radico Khaitan: The liquor manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of ₹53.9 crore for Q4FY24, marking a 26.4% year-on-year growth. The company's revenue from operations surged by 30% year-on-year to ₹1,079 crore.

Shilpa Medicare: The company has finished a Phase 3 clinical trial for its new drug, SML-007, aimed at treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The dosing for this study is expected to be completed by the end of Q1, with the study likely to be concluded by the end of Q2FY25.

V-Mart Retail: The company reported a net loss of ₹38.9 crore in Q4FY24, up from a loss of ₹37 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew 12.6% YoY to ₹668.6 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aurionpro Solutions: The technology solutions provider recorded a net profit of ₹40 crore for Q4FY24, a 48% increase from the same period last year. The company's revenue and EBITDA grew by 29% and 30% year-on-year to ₹247 crore and ₹52 crore, respectively. The board also announced a 1:1 bonus share issuance and recommended a dividend of ₹2.5 per share.

Speciality Restaurants: The company reported a net profit of ₹3.1 crore for Q4FY24, a sharp decline of 94.4% compared to ₹55.31 crore in the same period last year. The profit in Q4FY23 was amplified by a tax credit and an exceptional gain. The company's revenue from operations increased by 9.9% year-on-year to ₹96.2 crore.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!