Stocks to Watch: Sobha, NTPC, RVNL, Tata Steel, and Mankind Pharma

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Sobha: Realty firm Sobha Ltd reported a total sales value of ₹1,388.6 crore for Q3 FY25, marking a 28.9 percent year-on-year decline. However, the figure represented a 17.8 percent sequential increase, driven by a new sales area of 1.01 million square feet. The company saw a notable improvement in average price realization, which rose 16.5 percent year-on-year and 7.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to ₹13,663 per square foot. Sobha's share in the sales value stood at ₹1,250 crore, reflecting a 27.2 percent increase over Q2 FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RVNL: State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based GBH International Contracting LLC (GBHIC) to collaborate on civil infrastructure projects in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. RVNL stated that the partnership aims to leverage the expertise of both entities to identify and pursue business opportunities within the expanding infrastructure sector in GCC countries.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd reported a 6.17 percent year-on-year increase in crude steel production for India in Q3 FY25, reaching 5.68 million tonnes (MT). The ramp-up of its 5 MTPA blast furnace at Kalinganagar supported the increase. Deliveries in India hit a record 5.29 MT for the quarter, up 8.4 percent year-on-year, aided by robust domestic sales and strategic exports. The company’s filing also highlighted cumulative deliveries of 15.3 MT for the first nine months of FY25, a 4 percent year-on-year increase in domestic sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTPC: NTPC Ltd announced the incorporation of NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd (NPUNL), a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to nuclear energy initiatives. The new entity will focus on planning, developing, and operating nuclear energy projects for electricity generation and related purposes. The move aligns with NTPC’s diversification into alternative energy sources, as outlined in its regulatory filing dated January 7, 2025.

Mankind Pharma: Mankind Pharma pledged an additional 56.31 percent equity stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd (BSV) to Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd. This move is part of the security arrangements for listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating ₹5,000 crore, issued in three series. The pledge aligns with the terms of three debenture trust deeds executed in October 2024.

Jindal Worldwide: Jindal Worldwide declared a bonus issue of equity shares in a 4:1 ratio, granting four new fully paid-up shares for every existing share held by eligible shareholders. The bonus shares will be drawn from the company’s free reserves or securities premium account as of March 31, 2024. The decision, approved by the board on January 7, 2025, is subject to shareholder approval through a postal ballot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Technologies: Tata Technologies entered a strategic partnership with Telechips, an automotive semiconductor solutions provider, during CES 2025. The collaboration aims to develop software solutions for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs). The partnership will focus on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automotive cockpit domain controllers, and central gateway controllers, contributing to the evolution of connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles.