Stocks to Watch: SpiceJet, Dish TV, Zomato, GMR, Zee, Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea: Shareholders of Vodafone Idea have approved the elevation of the company's chief financial officer Akshaya Moondra as the new chief executive officer, according to the voting result of the annual general meeting released on Tuesday. The company held its 27th AGM (annual general meeting) on Monday in which 99.75% of shareholders voted in favour of the special resolution to appoint "Akshaya Moondra as chief executive officer of the company". Moondra's appointment comes at a time when the company is reeling under debt of close to ₹2 lakh crore and has been incurring huge losses.