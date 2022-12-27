Stocks to Watch: SpiceJet, NTPC, Inox Green, Infibeam, Nalco

NALCO: Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) has evinced interest to collaborate with Argentina-based CAMYEN for prospecting two areas for the extraction of lithium in the South American country, an official release said on Monday. KABIL, a joint venture company between NALCO, HCL and MECL, was formed in 2019 for sourcing strategic minerals like lithium and cobalt from overseas locations. The JV expressed interest to partner with CAMYEN, Argentina, recently for prospecting two areas identified with the objective of establishing projects for the extraction of lithium in due course of time, the Mines Ministry said in the release.