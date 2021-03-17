Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: State Bank of India, SBI Card, BPCL, aviation stocks

Stocks to Watch: State Bank of India, SBI Card, BPCL, aviation stocks

Besides June-quarter corporate earnings, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review will drive the stock markets this week. Photo: PTI
2 min read . 07:53 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Indian equity benchmarks ended lower for the third consecutive session on Tuesday due to concerns over rising bond yields and inflation. The Sensex fell 0.06% to end at 50,363.96, while the Nifty closed 0.13% lower at 14,910.45

NEW DELHI: Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Wednesday:

State Bank of India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of 2 crore on India’s largest lender State Bank of India for non-compliance of regulations in payment of remuneration to its employees through commissions.

SBI Cards & Payment Services: American private equity firm Carlyle Group will sell its stake worth Rs3,730 crore or $513 million in SBI Cards & Payments Services Ltd through a block deal, according to deal terms seen by Mint. As of 31 December, Carlyle held a 15.86% stake in the credit card company.

BPCL: State-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on 16 March declared second interim dividend of 5 apiece for the financial year 2020-21. The record date has been fixed as 27 March to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive the said interim dividend.

Gland Pharma: Gland Pharma Ltd, the Indian unit of China’s Fosun Pharma, said it has agreed to produce as many as 252 million doses of Russian Direct Investment Fund’s (RDIF’s) Sputnik V covid-19 vaccine at its Hyderabad facility.

AU Small Finance Bank: On Tuesday said it has raised 625.5 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of 5 million shares at 1,251 apiece. The issue, the bank said, was launched post-market hours on 9 March at a floor price of 1,181.06 per share and witnessed strong demand from investors.

Shriram City Union Finance: The Banking and Securities Management Committee of the company on Tuesday approved the issue of secured rated listed redeemable principal-protected market-linked (PP-MLD) non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs10,00,000 each, aggregating up to 5,000 NCDs amounting to Rs500 crore.

Airline stocks: Oil marketing companies on Tuesday raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by about 8% month-on-month as global crude oil prices firmed on improved demand. ATF or jet fuel prices have risen about 18% since 1 January.

Tata Communications: The government is selling its 10% stake in the company, with an option to liquidate an additional 6.12%. As of 31 December, the government held 26.12% stake through the President of India. Panatone Finvest, an investment arm of Tata Sons, owns 34.8%, while Tata Sons has 14.07% stake in the company.

Tech Mahindra: Has acquired a 70% stake in Ireland-based Perigord Asset Holdings Ltd. The deal will happen for a cash consideration of €21 million. This acquisition seems logical as it will help Tech Mahindra expand its capabilities in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science segment, according to analysts.

Godrej Properties: Has raised Rs3,750 crore through the largest qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares by a real estate company in India, said the Mumbai-based group on Tuesday. The QIP, which launched on 9 March and closed March 15, was set at Rs1,450 per share.

