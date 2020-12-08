Stocks to Watch: Strides Pharma, Axis Bank, Jet Airways, Canara Bank, Titan

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

Strides Pharma Science: After having sold off their animal health focused pharma company SeQuent Scientific Ltd earlier this year to private equity firm Carlyle, the promoters of Strides Pharma Science Ltd are now back on the deal street, this time looking to exit their 30% stake in Strides.

Axis Bank: The central government has sold nearly one crore shares of Axis Bank worth around ₹600 crore in last two weeks held through the Sutti (Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India). Suuti sold 61.43 lakh shares of Axis Bank between 2 and 4 December, which fetched the government ₹374.21 crore, stock exchange filings show.

Jet Airways: The consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London's Kalrock Capital - which has won the bid to revive Jet Airways - expects to start operating the airline by the summer of 2021.

Canara Bank: The state-owned lender has set a floor price of ₹103.50 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹2,000 crore. The bank had received shareholders' nod in its annual general meeting, held in August, for raising up to ₹2,000 crore by way of QIP.

Reliance Capital: The Committee of Debenture Holders of Reliance Capital Ltd, a part of debt-ridden Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, has extended the deadline for submission of bids for the company's subsidiaries to December 17.

Titan: The Board of Titan has decided to scale down the operations of its swiss arm Favre Leuba AG (FLAG) substantially with immediate effect so that further investments from Titan to FLAG cease as early as possible.

NBCC: State-owned construction firm National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) has bagged contract worth ₹325 crore last month.

NTPC: State-run NTPC and Bhopal-based Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) have signed a pact for implementing Narmada Landscape Restoration Project in Madhya Pradesh.

SJVNL: State-run power producer SJVNL has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) for green energy projects. IREDA will provide its services to SJVNL for green energy projects and will also assist in developing an action plan to create and acquire Renewable Energy projects for the next 5 years, the new and renewable energy ministry said in a statement.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The company has appointed Malavika Hegde, the wife of its late founder V G Siddhartha, as the company's Chief Executive Officer. CDEL runs a chain of Cafe Coffee Day restaurants in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via