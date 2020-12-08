Stocks to Watch: Strides Pharma, Axis Bank, Jet Airways, Canara Bank, Titan

SJVNL: State-run power producer SJVNL has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) for green energy projects. IREDA will provide its services to SJVNL for green energy projects and will also assist in developing an action plan to create and acquire Renewable Energy projects for the next 5 years, the new and renewable energy ministry said in a statement.