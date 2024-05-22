Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, IREDA, Hitachi Energy, BHEL, PI Industries
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, May 22:
Sun Pharmaceutical: The company is expected to post a 22% increase in earnings in Q4 when it reports its March 2024 quarter results on May 22, driven by strong sales of its specialty drugs, contribution from blockbuster generic cancer drug Revlimid and resilient growth in the domestic market. The company’s Q4 net profit is likely to climb to ₹2,412.60 crore from ₹1,984.50 crore in the year ago period. Revenue is likely to grow almost 12% to ₹12,241.25 crore from ₹10,930.60 crore a year earlier. Sun Pharma’s high-margin, low-competition speciality segment will continue to drive growth in Q4.
