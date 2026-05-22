Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, Hindalco, ITC, Maruti Suzuki among 10 shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: India’s benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed marginally lower on Thursday, May 21, amid profit booking in heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys.

The Sensex declined 135 points, or 0.18%, to finish at 75,183.36, while the Nifty 50 slipped 4 points, or 0.02%, to close at 23,654.70.

“Benchmark indices ended on a negative note on 21 May during the weekly Sensex expiry session, as markets witnessed volatile trade and profit booking at higher levels. Although crude oil prices cooled off and the Indian Rupee recovered after touching record low levels, selling pressure continued to weigh on the indices through the session. At close, the Sensex declined 135.03 points or 0.18% to settle at 75,183.36, while the Nifty slipped 4.30 points or 0.02% to close at 23,654.70,” said Bajaj Broking Research in a note.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Torrent Pharma, NTPC Green Shares of Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Torrent Pharma, NTPC Green will remain in focus as companies will declare Q4 results 2026 today.

ITC Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Thursday posted a 5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter to ₹5,113 crore, up from ₹4,875 crore in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Thursday announced a price increase of up to ₹30,000 across its model lineup effective June 2026, attributing the move to ongoing inflationary pressures and rising input costs.

Nykaa The company posted a strong increase in fourth-quarter earnings, with consolidated net profit surging to ₹78.4 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹20.3 crore a year earlier, driven by robust revenue growth and improved margins.

GAIL GAIL (India) Limited on Thursday posted a 21.2% quarter-on-quarter drop in net profit for the March quarter at ₹1,262.2 crore, down from ₹1,603 crore in the preceding quarter.

Tata Steel The company announced on Thursday, May 21, that the Supreme Court of India has stayed further proceedings in a GST input tax credit (ITC) case related to a tax demand of ₹890.52 crore for FY2018-19 to FY2020-21.

Honasa Consumer The FMCG company posted a strong increase in net profit for the March quarter, with earnings jumping 176% year-on-year to ₹69 crore from ₹25 crore in the same period last year.

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LG Electronics The company posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q4FY26, driven by a broad-based recovery in demand and robust growth in premium product segments, including large-screen televisions, French-door refrigerators, fully automatic washing machines, and 5-star rated air conditioners.

Aurobindo Pharma Drug manufacturer Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday (May 21) posted a 2% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹921 crore, up from ₹903 crore in the same period last year.