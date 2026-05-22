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Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, Hindalco, ITC, Maruti Suzuki among 10 shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: On Thursday, the Sensex declined 135 points, or 0.18%, to finish at 75,183.36, while the Nifty 50 slipped 4 points, or 0.02%, to close at 23,654.70.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated22 May 2026, 06:55 AM IST
Stock market today: On Thursday, The Sensex declined 135 points, or 0.18%, to finish at 75,183.36, while the Nifty 50 slipped 4 points, or 0.02%, to close at 23,654.70.
Stock market today: On Thursday, The Sensex declined 135 points, or 0.18%, to finish at 75,183.36, while the Nifty 50 slipped 4 points, or 0.02%, to close at 23,654.70.(Pixabay)
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Stock market today: India’s benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed marginally lower on Thursday, May 21, amid profit booking in heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys.

The Sensex declined 135 points, or 0.18%, to finish at 75,183.36, while the Nifty 50 slipped 4 points, or 0.02%, to close at 23,654.70.

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“Benchmark indices ended on a negative note on 21 May during the weekly Sensex expiry session, as markets witnessed volatile trade and profit booking at higher levels. Although crude oil prices cooled off and the Indian Rupee recovered after touching record low levels, selling pressure continued to weigh on the indices through the session. At close, the Sensex declined 135.03 points or 0.18% to settle at 75,183.36, while the Nifty slipped 4.30 points or 0.02% to close at 23,654.70,” said Bajaj Broking Research in a note.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch

Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Torrent Pharma, NTPC Green

Shares of Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Torrent Pharma, NTPC Green will remain in focus as companies will declare Q4 results 2026 today.

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ITC

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Thursday posted a 5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter to 5,113 crore, up from 4,875 crore in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, on Thursday announced a price increase of up to 30,000 across its model lineup effective June 2026, attributing the move to ongoing inflationary pressures and rising input costs.

Nykaa

The company posted a strong increase in fourth-quarter earnings, with consolidated net profit surging to 78.4 crore in Q4FY26 from 20.3 crore a year earlier, driven by robust revenue growth and improved margins.

GAIL

GAIL (India) Limited on Thursday posted a 21.2% quarter-on-quarter drop in net profit for the March quarter at 1,262.2 crore, down from 1,603 crore in the preceding quarter.

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Tata Steel

The company announced on Thursday, May 21, that the Supreme Court of India has stayed further proceedings in a GST input tax credit (ITC) case related to a tax demand of 890.52 crore for FY2018-19 to FY2020-21.

Honasa Consumer

The FMCG company posted a strong increase in net profit for the March quarter, with earnings jumping 176% year-on-year to 69 crore from 25 crore in the same period last year.

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LG Electronics

The company posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q4FY26, driven by a broad-based recovery in demand and robust growth in premium product segments, including large-screen televisions, French-door refrigerators, fully automatic washing machines, and 5-star rated air conditioners.

Aurobindo Pharma

Drug manufacturer Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday (May 21) posted a 2% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at 921 crore, up from 903 crore in the same period last year.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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