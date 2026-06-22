Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Bharat Forge among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Indian equity benchmarks closed in the red on Friday, 19 June, ending a five-session rally as heavy selling pressure in information technology stocks weighed on market sentiment.

The Sensex fell 607.08 points, or 0.78%, to finish at 76,802.90, while the Nifty 50 slipped 154.90 points, or 0.64%, to settle at 24,013.10.

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However, the market is likely to open in green as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening on Monday, 22 June. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,154 mark, down over 97 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are likely to open on a cautious note as optimism surrounding a potential US–Iran peace agreement has been tempered by reports of a rocky start to the negotiations. Concerns emerged after reports indicated that an Iranian delegation walked out of the talks following recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, casting doubt on the pace and durability of the proposed agreement. Nevertheless, negotiations are reportedly continuing through mediators, suggesting that diplomatic efforts remain on track despite the initial setback,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money,

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As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Sun Pharma India’s largest pharmaceutical company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, has agreed to acquire Mumbai-based Innovcare Lifesciences Private Ltd for approximately $28.7 million ( ₹271.2 crore) through an all-cash transaction, aiming to enhance and diversify its product portfolio.

Reliance Industries Jio Platforms, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday, June 19. The proposed IPO will consist of a fresh issuance of 27 crore equity shares.

Bharat Forge Auto components manufacturer Bharat Forge Ltd on Friday (June 19) announced that it has secured a ₹425 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply Gas Turbine Generators (GTGs) for onboard power generation on the Indian Navy’s Kolkata-class warships.

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RVNL Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has secured a Letter of Award from state-run NMDC for the development of buffer stockyards and a blending facility at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with an annual material handling capacity of 10 million tonnes (MTPA).

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle The company has received more than 3,400 orders for electric commercial vehicles (eCVs) across multiple categories, underscoring a major milestone in the widespread adoption of electric mobility for both cargo and passenger transport in India. The order book includes nearly 2,000 small commercial vehicles (SCVs) and pick-ups, about 900 trucks, and roughly 500 buses.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has been granted Navratna status by the Department of Public Enterprises under the Ministry of Finance, a significant achievement that enhances the defence PSU's operational and financial autonomy.

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Nestle India The company's Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on July 3 to consider the proposal for a special dividend for 2026, if any. Additionally, July 10 has been fixed as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend as well as any special dividend for FY2025-26.

Alembic Pharma Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced on Friday that it has secured tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of Binimetinib tablets, a medication used in cancer treatment.

Power Mech Projects The company has secured a contract valued at ₹1,008.9 crore from JSW Thermal Energy for executing civil and structural works in the Boiler, Turbine and Generator (BTG) segment of a 2x800 MW thermal power plant being developed at Salboni in West Bengal.

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Kirloskar Oil Engines The company has also bagged a major order from HyperNext, a digital infrastructure firm specializing in hyperscale-ready, AI-powered data center solutions. The order includes the supply of 96 units of Kirloskar Oil Engines' 2,500 kVA Optiprime Dual Core Power Systems, representing a total power capacity of 192 MW.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.