Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, BPCL, Exide

3 min read.Updated: 31 Jan 2022, 07:50 AM ISTArindam Roy
Shares of firms like Tata Motors, Indian Oil Corporation, UPL, BPCL, HPCL, Sun Pharma, DLF, Edelweiss Financial Services, Exide Industries, Infibeam Avenues, KEC International, UCO Bank will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:
EaseMyTrip: Online travel platform Easemy Trip on Sunday reported an 83.8 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax to ₹40.42 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021. The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹22 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said in a statement.
MRPL: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) posted a net profit of ₹969 crore during the third quarter of 2021-22 against a loss of ₹76 crore in the corresponding period in 2020-21. The gross revenue from operations stood at ₹25,238 crore during Q3 of 2021-22 against ₹14,136 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21.
IDFC First Bank: IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported more than two-fold increase in net profit to ₹281 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021. The private sector bank had reported a net profit of ₹130 crore for the October-December period of 2020-21.
Britannia Industries: Leading food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 18.4 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹369.18 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, impacted by rise in prices of raw material inputs. The company had posted a net profit of ₹452.64 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.
Godfrey Phillips India: Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Saturday reported a 5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹116.87 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹123.10 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.
Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Energy has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹37.73 crore in the December 2021 quarter mainly on account of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of ₹118.06 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a BSE filing released on Friday night.
Happiest Minds Technologies: IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Friday reported a 16.1 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹48.92 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of ₹42.15 crore in the year-ago period.
Karnataka Bank: The private sector Karnataka bank has posted a net profit of ₹146.42 crore for the third quarter of current financial year with a year-on-year growth rate of 8.16 percent as against ₹135.37 crore net profit earned during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The asset quality also improved significantly.
L&T: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday reported a 16.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹2,054.74 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, mainly due to one-off gains in the year-ago period. The engineering major had posted consolidated net profit of ₹2,466.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, L&T said in a filing to BSE.
Marico: FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Friday reported a marginal increase of 1.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹317 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹312 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.
