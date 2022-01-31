Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, BPCL, Exide

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

EaseMyTrip: Online travel platform Easemy Trip on Sunday reported an 83.8 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax to ₹40.42 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021. The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹22 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

MRPL: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) posted a net profit of ₹969 crore during the third quarter of 2021-22 against a loss of ₹76 crore in the corresponding period in 2020-21. The gross revenue from operations stood at ₹25,238 crore during Q3 of 2021-22 against ₹14,136 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21.

IDFC First Bank: IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported more than two-fold increase in net profit to ₹281 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021. The private sector bank had reported a net profit of ₹130 crore for the October-December period of 2020-21.

Britannia Industries: Leading food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 18.4 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹369.18 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, impacted by rise in prices of raw material inputs. The company had posted a net profit of ₹452.64 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.

Godfrey Phillips India: Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Saturday reported a 5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹116.87 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹123.10 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Energy has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹37.73 crore in the December 2021 quarter mainly on account of higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of ₹118.06 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a BSE filing released on Friday night.

Happiest Minds Technologies: IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Friday reported a 16.1 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹48.92 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of ₹42.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Karnataka Bank: The private sector Karnataka bank has posted a net profit of ₹146.42 crore for the third quarter of current financial year with a year-on-year growth rate of 8.16 percent as against ₹135.37 crore net profit earned during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The asset quality also improved significantly.

L&T: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday reported a 16.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹2,054.74 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, mainly due to one-off gains in the year-ago period. The engineering major had posted consolidated net profit of ₹2,466.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

Marico: FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Friday reported a marginal increase of 1.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹317 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹312 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.

