Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, BPCL, Exide

MRPL: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) posted a net profit of ₹969 crore during the third quarter of 2021-22 against a loss of ₹76 crore in the corresponding period in 2020-21. The gross revenue from operations stood at ₹25,238 crore during Q3 of 2021-22 against ₹14,136 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21.

