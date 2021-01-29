Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki

NEW DELHI: Here is a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Friday.

Tata Motors: Is expected to report double digit growth in consolidated revenue and operating profit for the December quarter, led by improved sales of Jaguar land Rover in major markets like China. According to brokerage Emkay Global, the carmaker is likely report a 92% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs2,957.2 crore as result of 20% jump in net sales to Rs86,364.3 crore.

Maruti Suzuki: Reported a 24% rise in quarterly profit, beating analysts’ estimates, aided by strong demand for its vehicles in the festival season. Net profit rose to ₹1,941.4 crore during the December quarter from ₹1,564.8 crore a year ago. That compared with the ₹1,859.9 crore consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Bharti Airtel: Has announced that it had successfully conducted a live demonstration of 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad. The demonstration was conducted over an existing liberalised spectrum in the 1800 megahertz (MHz) band. Separately, it added 4.37 million subscribers in November, taking its customer base to 28.97%.

InterGlobe Aviation: Which runs IndiGo, plunged into a fourth straight quarterly net loss as the pandemic crimped demand for air travel. Losses, however, almost halved sequentially to ₹620.14 crore in the three months ended December. IndiGo had posted a net profit of ₹495.97 crore in the December quarter of the previous year.

Hindustan Zinc: With marketing plan for every new minor metal being chalked out, Hindustan Zinc, the country’s only integrated zinc producer, will have its cadmium metal unit up and running by the first quarter of FY22.

NALCO: The state-owned entity will buy back ₹749 crore worth of shares, DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday. The government currently holds 51.50% stake in the company and would tender shares proportionate to its holding.

Auto stocks: Automobile industry in India is going through a long-term structural slowdown as the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) across all major vehicle segments has witnessed a decline over the past three decades, according to Siam.

Telecom stocks: Reliance Jio Infocomm gained 1.93 million users in November while Vodafone Idea lost 2.89 million customers, as per data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. While Jio remains India's biggest telecom operator by market share at 35.34%, Vodafone Idea's market share shrunk to 25.10%, the data showed.

Aviation stocks: India has extended the ban on international commercial flights till 28 February, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Thursday. The ban on scheduled overseas flights was to end on 31 January after a ten-month gap.

PVR Ltd: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 3,05,739 shares of the company at an average price of Rs1,489.62 apiece in a bulk deal on the NSE. Later, BNP Paribas sold 3,906 shares of the company at an average price of Rs1,513.88 per share. Sylebra Capital Partners Master Fund sold 3,07,037 shares of PVR at an average price of ₹1,490.45 on the NSE.

