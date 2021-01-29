Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki

Tata Motors: Is expected to report double digit growth in consolidated revenue and operating profit for the December quarter, led by improved sales of Jaguar land Rover in major markets like China. According to brokerage Emkay Global, the carmaker is likely report a 92% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs2,957.2 crore as result of 20% jump in net sales to Rs86,364.3 crore.

