Stocks to watch: Suzlon Energy in partnership with Torrent Power wins 486 MW order

Stocks to watch: Suzlon Energy in partnership with Torrent Power has won 486 MW order

As per release by Suzlon Energy on the exchanges on 24 January, the company announced having won 486 MW order with Torrent Power.

Suzlon and Torrent Power thereby have achieved 1 GW Wind Energy Milestone with a New 486 MW Order as per the company release.

Order details Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply 162 state‐of‐the‐art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice (HLT) Towers, each rated at 3 MW capacity in the Bhogat region in Gujarat.

This strategic collaboration as per the company is pivotal in supporting India’s ambitious target of achieving 50% of electricity from renewable sources and strengthening the Make in India initiative.

Key highlights of the order are that

Its Fifth landmark Order from Torrent Power to Suzlon

Suzlon & Torrent partnership now Powers 1 GW of Wind Energy for India

To install 162 S144 WTGs with a rated capacity of 3 MW each

To be executed in the Bhogat region in Gujarat

