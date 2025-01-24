Stocks to watch: Suzlon Energy in partnership with Torrent Power wins 486 MW order

  • Stocks to watch: Suzlon Energy in partnership with Torrent Power has won 486 MW order . Suzlon and Torrent Power thereby Achieve 1 GW Wind Energy Milestone with this New 486 MW Orde

Ujjval Jauhari
Published24 Jan 2025, 11:18 AM IST
Advertisement
Stocks to watch: Suzlon Energy in partnership with Torrent Power

Stocks to watch: Suzlon Energy in partnership with Torrent Power has won  486 MW order

As per release by Suzlon Energy on the exchanges on 24 January, the company announced having won 486 MW order with Torrent Power.

Suzlon and Torrent Power thereby have achieved 1 GW Wind Energy Milestone with a New 486 MW Order as per the company release.

Order details

Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply 162 state‐of‐the‐art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice (HLT) Towers, each rated at 3 MW capacity in the Bhogat region in Gujarat.

Advertisement

This strategic collaboration as per the company is pivotal in supporting India’s ambitious target of achieving 50% of electricity from renewable sources and strengthening the Make in India initiative.

Key highlights of the order are that 

Its Fifth landmark Order from Torrent Power to Suzlon

Suzlon & Torrent partnership now Powers 1 GW of Wind Energy for India

To install 162 S144 WTGs with a rated capacity of 3 MW each

To be executed in the Bhogat region in Gujarat

Advertisement

Share price movement

As per 

More to come 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: Suzlon Energy in partnership with Torrent Power wins 486 MW order
First Published:24 Jan 2025, 11:18 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts