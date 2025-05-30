Stocks to Watch: Suzlon, Ola, Bajaj Auto, Mazagon Dock, Senco Gold among shares in focus on May 30

Stocks to watch on May 30: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday following weak sentiment in global markets. Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended higher overnight after an appeals court reinstated President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

A federal appeals court offered Trump a temporary reprieve from a ruling threatening to throw out the bulk of his tariff agenda. Adding to concerns, the US economy shrank at the start of the year, restrained by weaker consumer spending and an even bigger impact from trade than initially reported.

Meanwhile US treasuries gained Thursday as traders upped expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts following the contraction in the world’s largest economy in the first quarter of 2025 and as weekly jobless claims showed signs the labor market is cooling.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market ended higher led by fag-end buying in select blue-chip stocks.

Stocks in focus on May 30 Suzlon Energy: The company posted a net profit of ₹1,181 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹254 crore in the same period last fiscal, marking a 365% year-on-year growth. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 73% year-on-year to ₹3,774 crore.

Ola Electric: Two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ola Electric on Thursday, May 29, informed that its consolidated net loss for the January-March (Q4) quarter of the financial year 2024-25 more than doubled to ₹870 crore amid a sharp decline in topline.

The net loss in the corresponding quarter last year stood at ₹416 crore.

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto reported a rise of six per cent in net profit during the March quarter of FY25 to ₹2,049 crore, compared to ₹1,936 crore in the corresponding period last year. Higher motorcycle exports and foreign exchange gains made up for a slump in domestic demand.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Thursday, May 29, reporting a drop of 51 per cent in net profit to ₹325.3 crore, compared to ₹663 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Senco Gold: The company consolidated net profit surged 94% to ₹62 crore in the fourth quarter for fiscal 2025 from ₹32 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. The jewellery retailer's revenue grew 21% during the quarter under review at ₹1,378 crore, compared to ₹1,137 crore in the same period of the previous year.

ICRA: Ratings agency Icra on Thursday reported a 19.1 per cent increase in net profit to ₹56 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The domestic rating agency earned a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹47.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2023-24.

Sobha: Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Thursday reported a nearly six times jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹40.85 crore in the March quarter on higher revenue. Its net profit stood at ₹7.02 crore in the year-ago period.

NLC India: NLC India arm NIRL has entered into a pact with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Ltd to form a joint venture firm for the development of green energy projects, the government said on Thursday.