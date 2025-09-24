Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Swiggy, Indian Hotels, Yes Bank, HCL Tech among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published24 Sep 2025, 07:32 AM IST
Swiggy

The company has given the nod to divest its stake in bike-taxi platform Rapido through two separate deals totaling 2,399 crore.

Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British luxury carmaker owned by Tata, announced that it will prolong its production halt until Wednesday, October 1, 2025, due to a cybersecurity incident that disrupted operations on September 2.

Indian Hotels

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has announced the signing of a 310-room Taj hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Bajaj Electricals

The company has approved a plan to acquire the Morphy Richards brand along with associated intellectual property rights from Ireland-based Glen Electric, a subsidiary of the Glen Dimplex Group, for 146 crore.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank announced that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has increased its shareholding in the Mumbai-headquartered lender by an additional 4.22%.

Torrent Power

The Ahmedabad-based firm announced that it has purchased shares of Newzone India Private Limited (NZIPL) and Newzone Power Projects Private Limited (NZPPPL) for a total value of 211 crore.

HCL Technologies

The global tech firm has extended its long-term digital transformation partnership with the Sweden-based commercial vehicle maker to provide AI-driven digital foundation services.

Torrent Pharma

The Competition Commission of South Africa has approved the company’s acquisition of a majority stake in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals from KKR.

Mazagon Dock

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s investment promotion agency, to explore setting up a “world-class” greenfield shipyard along India’s eastern coastline.

Dilip Buildcon

The company has emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a significant industrial corridor project in Kerala, worth 1,115.37 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
