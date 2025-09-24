Stocks to watch: Swiggy, Indian Hotels, Yes Bank, HCL Tech among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Swiggy The company has given the nod to divest its stake in bike-taxi platform Rapido through two separate deals totaling ₹2,399 crore.

Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British luxury carmaker owned by Tata, announced that it will prolong its production halt until Wednesday, October 1, 2025, due to a cybersecurity incident that disrupted operations on September 2.

Indian Hotels Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has announced the signing of a 310-room Taj hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Bajaj Electricals The company has approved a plan to acquire the Morphy Richards brand along with associated intellectual property rights from Ireland-based Glen Electric, a subsidiary of the Glen Dimplex Group, for ₹146 crore.

Yes Bank Yes Bank announced that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has increased its shareholding in the Mumbai-headquartered lender by an additional 4.22%.

Torrent Power The Ahmedabad-based firm announced that it has purchased shares of Newzone India Private Limited (NZIPL) and Newzone Power Projects Private Limited (NZPPPL) for a total value of ₹211 crore.

HCL Technologies The global tech firm has extended its long-term digital transformation partnership with the Sweden-based commercial vehicle maker to provide AI-driven digital foundation services.

Torrent Pharma The Competition Commission of South Africa has approved the company’s acquisition of a majority stake in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals from KKR.

Mazagon Dock Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s investment promotion agency, to explore setting up a “world-class” greenfield shipyard along India’s eastern coastline.

Dilip Buildcon The company has emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a significant industrial corridor project in Kerala, worth ₹1,115.37 crore.