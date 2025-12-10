Stocks to watch: Swiggy, IndiGo, Tata Power, Pine Labs, HUDCO among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, December 9, pressured by weak global signals ahead of the US Fed policy announcement.

The Sensex slipped 436 points, or 0.51%, to close at 84,666.28, while the Nifty 50 declined 121 points, or 0.47%, to finish at 25,839.65. In contrast, mid- and small-cap indices recovered and ended in the green, outperforming the headline indices. The BSE Midcap index gained 0.60%, and the Smallcap index surged 1.27%.

"Markets remained volatile on the weekly expiry day and ended with a cut of nearly 0.5% amid mixed cues. The tone was weak from the outset, and the pressure intensified during the first hour of trade. However, support from select heavyweights across sectors helped trigger a mid-session recovery, followed by marginal swings till the close. Eventually, the Nifty settled around 25,839. Sectorally, a mixed trend kept participants engaged, with realty and energy ending in the green while IT and auto closed lower. Notably, the rebound in the broader indices — midcap and smallcap — offered some respite after the recent sharp decline.

Sentiment remained fragile due to global Fed jitters ahead of the policy announcement. In addition, fresh tariff concerns on Indian rice exports weighed on agri-related stocks, while persistent FII outflows and the rupee’s slide past 90 continued to add to investor anxiety," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch Swiggy The food delivery firm has launched a ₹10,000-crore ($1.11 billion) QIP, offering shares at an indicative floor price of ₹371 each, which is roughly 6.8% lower than the last closing price of ₹398.05.

Tata Power The company revealed the activation of the 400 kV Koteshwar–Rishikesh transmission line, which will facilitate the transfer of 1,000 MW of hydropower from the Tehri–Koteshwar generation complex in Uttarakhand to various northern states and union territories.

IndiGo The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to reduce its scheduled flights by 10% after the airline cancelled over 2,000 flights last week because of inadequate pilot roster planning.

Pine Labs Pine Labs’ subsidiary Setu introduced India’s first “agentic” bill-payment service on AI platforms ChatGPT and Claude on Tuesday, allowing automated bill retrieval, anomaly detection, and payments within user-defined limits to minimise missed deadlines and human errors.

Zydus Lifesciences The company’s subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE (United Arab Emirates), has formed a strategic alliance with Formycon AG to exclusively license and supply FYB206, a biosimilar of Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), in the US and Canadian markets.

Ola Electric Union heavy industries minister H. D. Kumaraswamy told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that Ola is currently the only company under the battery production PLI scheme that has set up operational capacity so far.

HUDCO The company announced that its Bond Allotment Committee will convene on December 12 to approve the issue and allocation of unsecured, taxable, redeemable NCDs totalling up to ₹2,500 crore through a private placement.

Highway Infrastructure The company announced that it has obtained a ₹328.78 crore Letter of Award (LoA) from NHAI to manage and collect tolls at the Kaza Fee Plaza on the Chilakaluripet–Vijayawada stretch of NH-16.

Graphite India The company has entered into an exclusive agreement with Spain’s Kivoro to distribute its graphene-based Heat Transfer Additive (HTA) in the Indian market.