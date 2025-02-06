Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Swiggy reported a consolidated loss of ₹799 crore for the December quarter, widening from ₹574 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations in Q3FY25 stood at ₹3,993 crore, reflecting a 31 percent growth from ₹3,049 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The reported losses were attributable to the company's owners.

Info Edge (India) Ltd, the parent company of Naukri.com, announced its decision to enter a contribution agreement with the IE Venture Investment Fund III, a scheme to be launched by Karkardooma Trust. The company plans to commit up to ₹1,000 crore to the fund, either directly or through its subsidiaries, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals. On the financial front, Info Edge posted a net profit of ₹242.59 crore for Q3 FY25, marking a 60.6 percent increase from ₹151.09 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 15.2 percent year-on-year to ₹722.39 crore from ₹627.12 crore.

Azad Engineering Ltd announced a long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce PLC, London, for the manufacturing and supply of critical civil aircraft engine components. The Hyderabad-based company confirmed in a regulatory filing that it would supply supercritical complex machined parts for the engine program throughout its lifecycle.

CMS Info Systems posted a 7.1 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹93.2 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹87 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue from operations dipped marginally by 0.2 percent to ₹581.4 crore from ₹582.3 crore in the previous fiscal’s corresponding quarter. The company’s board declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share and set February 11, 2025, as the record date for its payment, which is scheduled on or before March 7, 2025.

Gujarat Gas reported a flat net profit of ₹221 crore for the December quarter, while revenue grew 5.7 percent year-on-year to ₹4,152.9 crore from ₹3,939 crore. EBITDA declined by 5.1 percent to ₹380.4 crore, with margins contracting to 9.2 percent from 10.2 percent, reflecting increased costs.

Cummins India recorded a 13 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at ₹514 crore for Q3 FY25, surpassing market estimates. This was an increase from ₹455 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's standalone revenue surged 21.8 percent to ₹3,086 crore from ₹2,534 crore in Q3 FY24.

Welspun Enterprises announced that its material subsidiary, Welspun Michigan Engineers Ltd (formerly known as Michigan Engineers Private Ltd), secured a work order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The contract, valued at ₹290.88 crore (inclusive of GST), includes engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the Mogra Storm Water Pumping Station in Mumbai, along with a seven-year operations and maintenance agreement.

Kansai Nerolac Paints reported a sharp 341.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at ₹680.9 crore for Q3 FY25, significantly up from ₹154.3 crore in the same period last year. The surge was primarily driven by a ₹665.4 crore profit from the sale of land in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Revenue from operations saw a marginal increase of 0.2 percent to ₹1,921.9 crore from ₹1,918.7 crore in Q3 FY24.