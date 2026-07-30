Stocks to watch: Swiggy, IRFC, Bajaj Housing Finance among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with strong gains on Wednesday, July 29, supported by robust buying in banking and IT heavyweight stocks.

The Sensex jumped 889 points, or 1.16%, to settle at 77,654.60, while the Nifty 50 advanced 265 points, or 1.10%, to close at 24,250.20.

However, the market is likely to open on a muted note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative start on Thursday, 30 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,330 mark, up over 19 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Also Read | Amol Athawale of Kotak Sec recommends 3 stocks to buy for short term

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious note, with a mixed global backdrop likely to keep investor sentiment guarded. Wall Street ended sharply lower ahead of earnings from major U.S. technology companies, reflecting persistent concerns over AI-related valuations and elevated capital spending, while Asian markets are trading with a modest positive bias in early trade, offering little directional conviction. GIFT Nifty futures are hovering around the 24,300 mark, indicating a flat to marginally positive opening compared with the Nifty's previous close at 24250,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Bajaj Finance, M&M, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Swiggy, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Vedanta, Mankind Pharma, Hyundai Motor Shares of Bajaj Finance, M&M, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Swiggy, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Vedanta, Mankind Pharma, Hyundai Motor India will remain in focus as the companies will release their Q1 results 2026 today.

Bajaj Housing Finance The company posted a 22.6% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹715 crore for the June quarter, up from ₹583 crore in the same period last year, supported by sustained business growth and lower loan loss provisions.

Eicher Motors The company reported a strong performance for the quarter, with net profit rising 21.3% YoY to ₹1,462.5 crore, compared with ₹1,205.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Vedanta Oil & Gas The company posted a net profit of ₹945 crore for the June quarter, recovering from a net loss of ₹476 crore in the preceding quarter.

Dabur India The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹586 crore for the quarter, marking a 15.3% increase from ₹508 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Waaree Energies The homegrown renewable energy company on Wednesday (July 29) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹850 crore for the first quarter, up from ₹745 crore in the corresponding period last year and ₹773 crore in the preceding quarter.

NBCC India NBCC has entered into a formal agreement with the Government of the Republic of Seychelles to develop the $75 million Ile Aurore Housing Project in Seychelles. The project includes the construction of 1,008 affordable housing units, along with the necessary supporting infrastructure.

Also Read | 8 things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

Hirect Hirect has received its first-ever order from the United States for traction motor assemblies, marking its debut in the US market. The company is expected to execute the order during FY27.

Hexaware Technologies The company reported a 13% year-on-year decline in its net profit to ₹330.2 crore for the quarter, compared with ₹379.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.