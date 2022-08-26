Stocks to Watch: Syrma SGS, HDFC Bank, IOC, Titan, LIC

Benchmark indices capitulated in the last hour of trade on Thursday and ended with a loss of 0.5% with IT, finance and bank stocks playing spoilsport. A weakening rupee also weighed on sentiment.
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
Syrma SGS Technology: The company will make its debut on the bourses today, August 26. The issue price has been fixed at ₹220 per share. The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹766 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3,369,360 equity shares. The BSE website said that the equity shares of Syrma SGS Technology Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities.
Indian Oil: State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) aims to achieve a net zero carbon emission target by 2046 and will invest ₹2 trillion in phases towards meeting the target. Speaking to reporters here after the 63rd annual general meeting of the company, the Chairman and Managing Director Shrikant Madhav Vaidya also indicated that with crude oil prices easing, the retail fuel prices may also ease going ahead.
Titan: Tata group firm Titan is looking to have around 20-30 stores of its jewellery brand Tanishq in the Gulf and North American markets in the next 2-3 years, its Managing Director C K Venkataraman said on Thursday. The company is targetting the widely spread Indian diaspora in the region and is going to open its first Tanishq store in the US in September. It plans more stores in the North American market and the West Asia region.
LIC: LIC of India had informed Indian exchanges that the board of directors of the insurance company approved a dividend payment of ₹1.50 per equity share to its shareholders for the financial year 2021-22. The company board also fixed 26th August 2022 as the record date for finalising eligible shareholders for dividend payment. The Board of Directors of the Corporation has recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022.
Bharti Airtel: In a major move which will aid in faster 5G rollouts, the telecom department amended right of way rules where a cap has been fixed for deploying telecom infrastructure while a central government portal GatiShakti Sanchar will provide approvals required by any department or state government. This move will help Airtel roll out its 5G services faster.
Infibeam: Fintech firm Infibeam Avenues has made a strategic investment by picking up a 50% stake in Gurgaon-based software startup Vishko22 Products & Services Pvt, the company said on Thursday. Infibeam plans to develop omnichannel enterprise software products and services with seamless integration for domestic and international eCommerce marketplaces with this transaction.
Gail India: The Board of Directors of the company today has announced the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for bonus share issue in 1:2 ratio. The Board of Directors has said today in a regulatory filing that the Company has fixed Wednesday, 7th September 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2.
HDFC Bank: The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it will pick up a 9.94% stake in Go Digit Life Insurance Ltd. HDFC Bank on August 24, 2022, has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance Limited, which summarises the principal terms of a proposed investment, by HDFC Bank in the company, of an amount between ₹49.9 crore to ₹69.9 crore, in two tranches, by subscribing to equity shares, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
PVR: BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Thursday offloaded 4.05 lakh shares of multiplex film exhibition company PVR Ltd for more than ₹74 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 4,05,183 shares of the company. The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹1,841.14 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹74.59 crore.
GIC Housing Finance: GIC Housing Finance has said it is mulling raising up to ₹2,500 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to augment its capital resources. "Seeing the long-term borrowing requirement of the company and to augment resources at a cheaper rate of interest, approval is sought to mobilise some more funds by way of issue of redeemable NCDs/bonds on private placement basis," GIC Housing Finance said in its annual report 2021-22.