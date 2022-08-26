Stocks to Watch: Syrma SGS, HDFC Bank, IOC, Titan, LIC

Titan: Tata group firm Titan is looking to have around 20-30 stores of its jewellery brand Tanishq in the Gulf and North American markets in the next 2-3 years, its Managing Director C K Venkataraman said on Thursday. The company is targetting the widely spread Indian diaspora in the region and is going to open its first Tanishq store in the US in September. It plans more stores in the North American market and the West Asia region.