Stocks to watch: TaMo, Eicher, Brigade, Abbott, Stylam, Mahanagar Gas, ABB India
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, May 10:
Tata Motors: The vehicle manufacturer is set to announce its Q4 results on May 10, with expectations of strong results due to volume growth, improved performance of its British unit JLR, and favourable commodity prices. The company's consolidated net profit is projected to rise by 33% to ₹7,084 crore, and revenue is likely to increase by 15% to ₹1.22 lakh crore. The growth is attributed to expansion in JLR and positive growth in India's PV and CV divisions. The EBITDA is expected to rise by over 36% to ₹17,527 crore.
