Stocks to Watch: Tata Consumer, Cipla, Bank of Baroda

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:
Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products Ltd will continue to look for the right acquisition opportunities in different categories to fuel its growth, the company's chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday.
Bank of Baroda: The board of state-owned Bank of Baroda at its meeting held on Monday approved raising of capital up to ₹5,000 crore through bonds this fiscal.
Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Monday said it has received a warning letter from capital markets regulator Sebi for non-disclosure of details related to an ongoing audit of one of its manufacturing units in Hyderabad and observations made by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Poonawalla Fincorp: Two individuals on Monday offloaded shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd worth ₹105 crore through open market transactions. According to the block deal data available with BSE, Sanjay Chamria and Mayank Poddar sold a total of 43,79,793 shares of Poonawalla Fincorp. The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹240 apiece, valuing the transaction size at ₹105.11 crore.
Cipla: Pharma company Cipla has agreed to acquire an additional stake for nearly ₹26 crore in digital tech company GoApptiv Private to raise its shareholding to 22.02 per cent, the company said on Monday.
Indian Card Clothing: The board of directors of the company on Monday approved the proposal to acquire 40% equity stake in Garnett Wire Ltd., UK - foreign subsidiary of the Company, from its joint venture partner - Joseph Sellers & Son Limited.
Brigade Enterprises: Realty firm Brigade Group on Monday said it has entered into an agreement to develop a housing project in Chennai with an estimated revenue of ₹1,500 crore over the next five years. The company has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop around 2.1 million square feet in Chennai, Brigade Group said in a statement.
TTK Prestige: TTK Prestige on Monday said it will acquire a majority 51 per cent stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions, a move which will help the leading kitchen appliances company into the fast-growing modular kitchen solutions segment.
Sterling Tools: Sterling Gtake E-mobility, a subsidiary of the firm, ventured into electric light commercial vehicles segment in India.
Star Health and Allied Insurance: The insurance firm and IDFC First Bank signed a corporate agency agreement for providing health insurance solutions to the lender's customers.