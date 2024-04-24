Stocks to Watch: Tata Consumer, HUL, ICICI Pru., Tata Elxsi, Lupin, Dr Reddy's
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, April 24:
Tata Consumer Products: On Tuesday, April 23, the company reported a 22.5% decrease in net profit, at ₹267.7 crore in Q4FY24, down from ₹345.6 crore recorded in Q4FY23. However, the company's operational revenue for the quarter increased by 8.5%, to ₹3,927 crore in A4FY24 from ₹3,619 crore in Q4FY23. From an operational standpoint, the company's EBITDA for the March quarter was ₹629.6 crore, marking a 23% growth from the ₹511.7 crore reported in the same period last year. Its EBIT margin increased by 160 basis points to 16%, compared to 14% in the year-ago period. The group's net profit before exceptional items stood at ₹427 crore, a 46% increase, driven by robust operational performance and one-time tax credits during the quarter. In addition, the company's board proposed a final dividend of 775% for FY24, translating to ₹7.75 per equity share of ₹1 each, subject to shareholders' approval.
