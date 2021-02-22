Stocks to Watch: Tata Consumer, Jubilant FoodWorks, Amara Raja, Jet Airways

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Monday:

Jet Airways: The consortium of asset management firm Kalrock Capital and entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, which is currently awaiting bankruptcy court approval to restart Jet Airways, will continue to keep the grounded airline public. The consortium hopes to restart operations within four to six months of getting an approval from the tribunal, which is set to hear the resolution plan on Monday.

Tata Consumer Products: The Tata group company has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of the Kottaram Agro Foods Private Limited. Consequently, Kottaram Agro Foods Private Limited has become wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks said will fully acquire Fides Food Systems Cooperatief UA Netherlands (Fides) for an agreed investment of 24.8 million pounds (about ₹250 crore) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands BV.

Amara Raja Batteries: India's second-largest automotive battery maker has opened the country's maiden technology hub to develop lithium-ion cells, at its Tirupati facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Torrent Power: The company has emerged as the highest bidder for 51% stake in a power distribution company in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Thomas Cook: Travel services firm Thomas Cook India plans to raise up to ₹450 crore via issue of Optionally Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference shares (OCCRPS) through private placement.

PNB Housing Finance: Punjab National Bank (PNB) will not participate in capital raise plans of its housing finance subsidiary, PNB Housing Finance, but the company will continue to scout for raising equity from other sources, according to a regulatory filing. In August last year, PNB Housing Finance Ltd had informed about its plan to raise tier I capital up to ₹1,800 crore.

Aarti Drugs: Pinnacle Life Science LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, incorporated at International Free Zone Authority, Fujairah, UAE, has been closed.

NTPC: State-owned NTPC has announced commissioning of 5 megawatt (MW) solar capacity at a project in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. The capacity is part of its 20 MW Solar PV Project located in Auraiya, about 200 km from the state capital Lucknow.

Karnataka Bank: Private sector lender Karnataka Bank has reported to the RBI a fraud of about ₹34.16 crore in credit facilities extended to IL&FS Transportation Networks, which is a dud account now.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via