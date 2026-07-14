Stocks to watch: Tata Elxsi, HCL Tech, BEL among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian benchmark indices ended largely unchanged on Monday, 13 July, but with a positive bias amid heightened market volatility, as crude oil prices stayed elevated due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

The BSE Sensex gained 47.01 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 77,616.40, while the NSE Nifty 50 edged up 4.10 points, or 0.02%, to close at 24,211.00.

However, the market is likely to open lower as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative start on Tuesday, 14 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,049 mark, down over 193 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are expected to trade under pressure as the continuing exchange of military strikes between the United States and Iran weighs on global risk sentiment. Investor concerns have intensified after the U.S. reinstated a naval blockade on Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and announced a 20% transit fee on cargo passing through the strategic waterway, triggering fresh fears of disruptions to global energy supplies and a sharp surge in crude oil prices,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Tata Elxsi, L&T Tech Shares of Tata Elxsi, L&T Tech will remain in focus as the companies will be reporting their Q1 results FY27 today.

HCL Tech IT services major HCL Technologies posted a 20% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹4,624 crore for the first quarter.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company The company reported a 23.1% YoY increase in net profit for the first quarter, supported by growth in total income.

Bharat Electronics Limited The Navratna defence public sector undertaking on Monday (July 13) announced that it has secured additional orders worth ₹572 crore since its last disclosure on June 22, 2026.

Grasim Industries The company said its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd. (ABRen), has signed an agreement to acquire the Sprng Energy group of companies from Shell Overseas Investment B.V. in a deal with an enterprise value of ₹17,200 crore ($1.8 billion).

Emcure Pharma The company said on Monday, July 13, that it will acquire the remaining 12.05% stake in its subsidiary, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, for ₹231.87 crore, making the biotech firm a wholly-owned subsidiary.

State Bank of India State Bank of India's subsidiary, SBI Funds Management, has launched its ₹9,813-crore initial public offering for subscription today, with the issue priced in the range of ₹545-574 per share.

Welspun Enterprises The company's subsidiary, Welspun Pune Shirur Projects (WPSPL), has entered into a sub-concession agreement with the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) and the Government of Maharashtra for the ₹7,300-crore Pune-Shirur highway project.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to India inflation: 10 things that changed for market overnight

Container Corporation of India The state-owned company posted an 8.89% year-on-year growth in container volumes during the quarter ended June, supported by higher export-import (EXIM) and domestic cargo volumes.

Poonawalla Fincorp The company said its Finance Committee has approved the issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹500 crore through the private placement route.