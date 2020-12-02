Stocks to Watch: Tata Group, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, pharma, automobile shares

Vodafone Idea: On Tuesday raised prices of two Red Family postpaid plans costing ₹598 and ₹749 by ₹50 each, becoming the first of India’s three private telcos to raise tariffs since last December. In October, Vodafone Idea chief executive Ravinder Takkar had said the cash-strapped company would not shy away from raising prices and will set a precedent in the industry.