Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd. has recorded an 8% increase in its global wholesale vehicle sales business in the March quarter of FY2023, even as the car business, globally, is witnessing a lackadaisical phase in the wake of rising loan rates and the consequent weakening purchasing power among customers. In an exchange filing, Tata Motors said its vehicle sales for the January-March period reached 3,61,361 units compared to 3,34,884 units in the same period of the previous fiscal, including sales of its luxury brand vehicles under Jaguar Land Rover.

Adani Green Energy: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced that Adani Green Energy will be moved to the first stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure framework from April 10, as reported by PTI. This comes after the exchanges had previously placed Adani Green Energy under the second stage of the framework on March 28. On March 28, both exchanges put Adani Green Energy under the second stage of the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework.

ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Saturday said that it has bought 11,520,000 shares of Mangalore SEZ Limited from IL&FS. The company in its regulatory filing said it has acquired 1,1520,000 equity shares of Mangalore SEZ Ltd( MSEZ) from IL&FS at a total consideration of ₹40.32 crore, said ONGC in its regulatory filing . The acquisition will be completed in one year. After this acquisition, the equity stake of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) shall increase from 26 per cent to 49 per cent in MSEZ.

Titan: Titan Company on Thursday said that the March quarter of the fiscal year recorded healthy double-digit growth across all of its key businesses. The revenues of Titan grew by 25 per cent year-on-year aided by higher growth contributions from watches & wearables and emerging businesses. The company said that both domestic and overseas retail store network expansion has seen good results. At the end of the March quarter, Titan said it had 2,710 stores in its retail network (including CaratLane).

Adani Wilmar: Fast-moving consumer goods firm Adani Wilmar a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International, posted revenues of ₹55,000 crore in FY23, up 14% from ₹54,213.5 crore in 2021-22. Its food and FMCG business grew 55% from a year earlier to around ₹3,800 crore in FY23, Adani Wilmar informed the exchanges on Thursday. The firm sells the Fortune brand of edible oil and other food products, and industry essentials. Although the firm’s edible oil volume growth remained flat during the March quarter and in low single-digits for the full year, food and FMCG sales grew by more than 40% in Q4.

Godrej Consumer Products: FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Thursday said the company will be investing ₹100 crore in Early Spring, a new ₹300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring). GCPL will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies. Spring is creating a skin-in-the-game, brand-first investment franchise that aims to back and support founders who are building the brands of tomorrow, the company said.

Muthoot Finance: The largest gold loan NBFC in the country, Muthoot Finance on Thursday announced it has declared an interim dividend of ₹22 per equity share for the financial year FY23. In percentage terms, the dividend comes to around 220%. "The Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance Limited at their meeting held today at the registered office of the Company has considered and approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 22 (Rupees Twenty-Two) per equity share (220%)," said Muthoot Finance in its regulatory filing.

Nazara Technologies: Listed gaming startup Nazara Technologies Ltd’s announced its subsidiary Sportskeeda has completed the acquisition of a 73.27% stake in Pro Football Network Inc. Sportskeeda Inc, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Absolute Sports Private Limited, which is a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies. Sportskeeda Inc has acquired the 73.27 per cent stake in Pro Football Network Inc. by a combination of both primary infusions in preferred stocks and secondary purchase of common stock from its existing stockholders at a cash consideration of $1,817,090.67.

REC: State-owned non-banking finance firm REC Ltd on Saturday said it had raised $750 million through the issuance of green bonds. The net proceeds from the issue of the bonds will be applied to finance, in whole or in part, the eligible green projects in accordance with the approvals granted by the Reserve Bank of India from time to time and in accordance with the ECB guidelines, said REC in its regulatory filing. The issue marks the REC's return to the capital market since 2021, with the last 144A transaction in 2020, this being REC's 10th venture into the international bond market.

Kalyani Forge: Forging company Kalyani Forge on Friday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Laxmi Narayan Patra has resigned. His resignation is effective from April 6, 2023. "This is to inform you that Mr Laxmi Narayan Patra, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, had tendered his resignation due to personal reasons effective from the end of business hours of 6th April 2023.," the company said in a regulatory filing.