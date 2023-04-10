Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, Adani Green, ONGC, Titan, Muthoot Finance

REC: State-owned non-banking finance firm REC Ltd on Saturday said it had raised $750 million through the issuance of green bonds. The net proceeds from the issue of the bonds will be applied to finance, in whole or in part, the eligible green projects in accordance with the approvals granted by the Reserve Bank of India from time to time and in accordance with the ECB guidelines, said REC in its regulatory filing. The issue marks the REC's return to the capital market since 2021, with the last 144A transaction in 2020, this being REC's 10th venture into the international bond market.