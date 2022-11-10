Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Coal India, Lupin, Axis Bank

Axis Bank: The Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), under the Central Government, will sell up to 1.55% stake or 4.65 crore shares in Axis Bank via an offer for sale (OFS). Around 4.65 crore shares of Axis Bank will go on the block on 10 and 11 November, at a floor price of ₹830.63 per share, the bank informed in a regulatory filing. The government, at the current market price, is expected to realise about ₹4,000 crore from the share sale.